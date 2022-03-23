INDIANAPOLIS — On a day when a funeral was held for one of the two young men of Indianapolis’ Chin-Burmese community shot to death outside the Baxter YMCA last Saturday night, one city county councilor is asking what Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office can do to bring anti-violence programs to that southside community.

Republican Councilor Paul Annee, Jr., tells FOX59 News he’s engaged in talks with Office of Public Health and Safety Director Lauren Rodriguez about potentially allocating some of the city’s $15 million in community anti-violence spending this year to address the public safety concerns of Indianapolis’ 30,000 Chin-Burmese residents.

Community leaders say it’s the type of help their neighbors need.

“Even just basic education on the judicial system, gun violence, how to prevent gun violence,” said John Thawnghmung, a business owner and member of the Southport Rotary Club. “When some shop gets robbed when as a community we don’t know who to go to, we tend to just not press charges. We don’t dare to go to the police. We think we are the one who might get in trouble.”

Investigators tell FOX59 News that young gangs often prey internally upon the splintered Chin-Burmese community, which has dialect or social divisions among itself. Those gangs also adopted the American street culture code of not cooperating with police.

“One of the main reasons the Chin-Burmese people come to the U.S. is for safety because we didn’t have any type of safety in Burma,” said Thawnghmung. “Even though we feel safe, we don’t know what the regulations the law the rules of the U.S. clearly, so, right now we don’t have that type of education through what is the right thing to do, what is the wrong thing to do.”

Annee planned to address the need to help the Chin-Burmese community organize around anti-violence strategies during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting of the Council’s Public Safety Committee where Rodriguez is set to deliver her initial update on the roll out of this year’s anti-violence grant spending.

“We have an amazing set of 42 Peacemakers and that ranges from the interrupters, the life coaches, the outreach workers, as well as new program managers going out to the community and making those connections,” Rodriguez said, “We’ve help confiscate some guns, we’ve helped build connections in our community, we’re working now in schools, which is unprecedented.”

Earlier this week Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the window for community groups to apply for anti-violence Elevation grants will be open in April with the first disbursements set to roll out in mid-summer.

“We have enhanced our documentation requirements for this program,” Rodriguez said. “We learned a lot from last year with our very limited funds and limited resources and now we’re tracking new things to make sure that we are hopefully a step ahead…to make sure that we are getting the community what they need and also intervene when necessary.”

The potential to apply for community anti-violence grants was good news to Thawnghmung who had just returned from one of the funerals for one of the young men who previously was employed through his Indy Staffing office.

“Those were two bright young men,” he said, “and everybody was shocked and everybody was saddened in the entire community.”