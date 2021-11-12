City, fire department hold memorial for Indy Firefighter Gerald Brooks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department and the community took time today to honor firefighter Gerald Brooks, who died November 2nd due to complications from COVID-19.

The memorial included full honors and “a presumptive line of duty death service.”

IFD firefighters and trucks took part in a procession following the service, giving the city a chance to line the streets and pay their respects.

“Just a one of a kind personality. And it’s definitely a loss for the community, a loss for the neighborhood, it’s a loss for the city,” said Douglas, one of the many who lined the procession route.

Saturday, Brooks will be buried at Springs Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati.

IFD says the Cincinnati Fire Department, the Cincinnati Firefighters Local Union and Cincinnati BFA have accepted the task of ensuring that Private Brooks burial ceremony provides him the appropriate firefighter line of duty burial honors.

Brooks was appointed to IFD on March 20, 2000 and was a veteran, serving in the US Air Force before becoming a firefighter.

He was active with the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association serving on the Executive Board, and as a former Vice President and Secretary.

Brooks is survived by a son who is a senior at North Central High School.

Officials confirmed Brooks is the first IFD firefighter to die from COVID.