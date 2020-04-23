City health officials to expand COVID-19 testing in high-risk neighborhoods

In this photo taken on Wednesday April 1, 2020, aid workers from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carry out coronavirus detection tests on the elderly at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. The initiative is part of a clinical trial led by doctors Oriol Mitja and Bonaventura Clotet, from the Lluita Foundation against AIDS and the Germans Trias Hospital, focused on cutting down virus transmission. Spain has seen Thursday a new record in virus-related fatalities that came as the country is seeing the growth of contagion waning, health ministry data showed placing Spain neck to neck with Italy, the country that saw the worst outbreak in Europe. The COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The city of Indianapolis said there’s a new coronavirus testing effort on the way, aimed at addressing health disparities in minority communities.

On Thursday, the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) and the City of Indianapolis announced plans to expand testing for the coronavirus in high-risk areas in the hope of saving lives.

According to MCPHD, the new initiative was designed to address the disparities of the impact of COVID-19 among African-American residents and older Hoosiers. Officials said beginning next week, Eastern Star Church will serve as the testing site for this expanded service.

“Only after increasing testing for those higher-risk communities will we begin to understand the true impact of this virus in our county,” said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The MCPHD has released data showing African-American residents to be three times more likely than white residents to get diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19, two and a half times more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus, and twice as likely to die from it.

“The magnitude of the disparities in COVID-19 outcomes faced by African-Americans and vulnerable populations throughout Marion County underscores not just the importance of testing, but also the obligation for all us to continue working to flatten the curve,” said Caine.

The city said residents at higher risk for complications from the coronavirus infection are those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, asthma, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and asthma.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on our city’s minority communities,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The best ways we can help ensure our most vulnerable residents do not become COVID-19 statistics are to expand the availability of testing, provide it free of charge in a location accessible to our neighborhoods, and most paramount of all – continue to practice social distancing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released data indicating a nationwide trend of minority communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

Officials believe the new testing initiative will expand the availability of public health data for Marion County, allowing for better guidance when trying to slow the spread of infection in high-risk neighborhoods.

More from the Marion County Public Health Department:

Residents who develop symptoms of the Coronavirus including fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath can call 317-221-5515 or visit www.marionhealth.org/indycovid. A survey will be live on this website soon, and residents will need to complete the registration and health screening to receive an appointment before visiting the testing location. All COVID-19 tests conducted at Eastern Star Church will be conducted by appointment only. This site will be managed by Virgil R. Madden, Marion County Public Health Department COVID-19 Site Incident Commander and Director of Civic Engagement.

Residents and affected workers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions should visit the city’s resource guide, which can be viewed at indy.gov/covid. Spanish speaking residents can view the resource guide here. Individuals who are unable to navigate the city’s website can call 317-327-4MAC between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to talk to a customer service representative. Those in need of non-emergency police services should call 317-327-3811. Residents not currently experiencing an emergency who have questions about COVID-19 are asked to call 1-877-826-0011.

According to the CDC, if residents test positive for COVID-19, they must:

Stay home

Separate themselves from other people and pets in the home

Monitor symptoms for any signs of the infection’s progression

If they experience trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, or bluish lips or face, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Anyone in the community calling 9-1-1 is asked to be forthright with the dispatcher about any flu-like issues they, or any member of their family, may be experiencing – even if the dispatcher does not ask specifically. Residents should meet responders at the door or on the front porch, if they are able. This allows for a quick assessment in an open area and helps reduce risk of unnecessary exposure.