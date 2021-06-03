City leaders to announce measures to curb rise in homicides, shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders will announce measures to combat the rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings in Indianapolis during a news conference Thursday.
Mayor Joe Hogsett will join senior members of the administration, City-County Council leaders and community partners to detail a “series of public investments” intended to curb violence in Indianapolis and Marion County.
According to the administration, this is “the result of nearly a year’s worth of engagement with national best practices and community stakeholders.”
Those scheduled to speak include:
- Mayor Joe Hogsett
- OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez
- IMPD Chief Randal Taylor
- City-County Council Leadership
- Community Partners
We’ll stream the news conference live at 10 a.m.