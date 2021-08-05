City leaders to provide update on use of federal funding to curb violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders will provide an update Thursday on plans to use federal funding to address the violent crime in the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will be among those speaking on plans to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan.

An update is also expected on public safety data. By our count, there have been nearly 700 shootings, 145 stabbings, and 160 homicides in Indianapolis so far in 2021.

We will livestream the event, which is slated to start at 10 a.m.