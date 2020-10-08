City Market to host ‘Live from the Plazas’

INDIANAPOLIS — City Market officials are reminding Hoosiers that their doors are open and Downtown Indy is open for business.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, “Live from the Plaza” will take place right outside City Market.

During that time, local musicians will be playing on both plazas outdoors while local artists paint.

City Market officials say the pandemic was especially hard on local businesses at the market.

COVID-19 reduced the number of people working downtown so less people were eating out. There also were issues with homelessness and drug use on market property.

But City Market officials say they’ve addressed those problems and want you to come out and see the change for yourself.

“Just come give it another chance. I encourage everyone to re-introduce themselves. It is a much different landscape than the past 6 months so i encourage everyone to reacquaint themselves,” explained City Market Events and Sustainability Manager Josie Taylor.

Keep in mind, a portion of Market Street remains closed off due to construction.

Guests can access the plazas through the crosswalks on Delaware and Alabama that intersect with Wabash Street or use the pedestrian protected walkways that connect the City Market to the City County Building. The East, West, and North entrance/exits are open for guest usage.

The event is free and open to the public. Everyone will be required to wear masks and social distance from one another.