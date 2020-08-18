4 Indy community groups receive crime prevention grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials awarded crime community grants to four community groups Tuesday.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, Community Violence Reduction Director Shonna Majors and City-County Council President Vop Osili joined in the announcement.

The program awards $300,000 per year to “grassroots organizations engaged in evidence-based violence prevention programming and wraparound services in Indianapolis neighborhoods.”

The Office of Public Health and Safety received nine applications this year. Those applications were then reviewed and scored by a panel. The program highlighted three aspects: prevention, intervention and interruption.

There are the four organizations selected:

RecycleForce , which focuses on employment and proper disposal of old and unused electronics. It's committed to reducing crime through job training and helping people return to society after incarceration.

VOICES , a healing-centered, community arts organization dedicated to youth outreach.

Community Action of Greater Indianapolis , a nonprofit dedicated to reducing poverty; the group serves more than 40,000 households and 100,000 residents of Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion and Tipton counties.

, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing poverty; the group serves more than 40,000 households and 100,000 residents of Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion and Tipton counties. Edna Martin Christian Center, which provides violence reduction case management, youth outreach, job readiness, on-the-job training and financial literacy services.