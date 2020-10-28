City officials to participate in safety walk on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Assistant Chief Chris Bailey will join area residents for a public safety walk Wednesday.

Officials said the monthly public safety walks were started in 2017 as a way to help build bridges of trust between area residents and the officers who serve them.

Public safety walks were also created to provide a venue for neighbors and business owners to share safety concerns, as well as discuss crime issues with city officials.

The walk will take place in IMPD’s Northwest District at 4 p.m. and will begin in Frank Young Park at 1000 Udell St.

Members of the public are asked to wear a face covering in line with current public health orders.