Civic leaders take part in downtown Indy recovery challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s mayor says downtown is starting to recover from the pandemic and the riots.

On Friday, a group of civic leaders helped that process along. They gathered on monument circle Friday morning to take a downtown recovery challenge before spreading out around downtown to clean, weed and generally spruce the place up.

The leaders ended the morning by eating lunch at a local restaurant to support the business. The people who helped out tell us they have a real passion for our city and want to help others see it too.

“The answer is simple. We love the city. We want everybody to come back to downtown. We want everybody to start using the airport again, for example,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority said. “We want this city to be vibrant as always and there’s a group of civic leaders here that are beautifying the flower beds. We’re doing our part to make sure that everybody comes back to downtown.”

There will be another spruce up day on September 11th. Friday’s effort was all part of the city’s new Back Downtown initiative.

The initiative hopes to inspire people to discover downtown Indy again. You’ll see banners with the back downtown logo all over downtown going forward.