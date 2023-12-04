CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A business owner in Jeffersonville is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation launched by Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Revenue.

ISP confirmed that Frankie Lee Garrett, 51, was arrested on Monday following a two-year investigation by authorities into Garrett’s possible illegal activity as the owner of Garett General Grocery in Jeffersonville.

Authorities began investigating Garrett in December of 2021 after the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Section received information related to Garrett’s alleged failure to report taxable income between 2019 and 2023.

Booking photo of Frankie Garrett. Provided by ISP.

Garrett is accused of withholding more than $40,000 in taxable sales during those four years.

ISP investigators reviewed multiple records, including business and tax documents as part of their investigation. The evidence was collected and presented to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

Garrett was arrested Monday without incident and preliminarily charged with five felony counts of theft, five felony counts of failure to remit sales tax and one felony count of corrupt business influence.