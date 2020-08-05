Cleaning product recalled due to risk of skin irritation

A bathroom cleaning product is being recalled due to risks of it leaking and causing skin irritation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves two 16 and 32 oz bottles of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover. The product was sold as a bathroom cleaning product to remove mildew and stains from grout, tile, vinyl and plastic surfaces.

Te recall was initiated because pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation.

The recalled products were sold through Amazon, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware and other retail stores between March and July 2020. The products have a lot code between 20052 O and 20127 O on the back of the bottle.

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using it and contact WD-40 Company for instructions on how to dispose of it or return it to get a full refund.

People can contact WD-40 company by calling 877-598-5726 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at either www.x14recall.expertinquiry.com or www.x14brand.com and click on Product Recall at the top of the page for more information.