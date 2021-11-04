Family of cleaning woman found murdered inside Indy medical office seek justice

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a cleaning woman murdered inside an office building on Indy’s northwest side is asking for help solving the case.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the victim’s car covered in blood.

Her body was discovered inside a vacant medical office adjacent to a physical therapy business on Shore Drive.

“My mom was stabbed to death. It was a bloody and horrific scene. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said the victim’s son Dalton McCutcheon.

Dalton says his mother, Dawn McCutcheon, was a single mom who worked hard every night and made a living cleaning the pair of adjacent office buildings near 38th Street and 465.

“She was here every night, Monday through Friday, cleaning. Just minding her own business,” said Dalton.

Police are still investigating the murder, but it appears McCutcheon was attacked outside and tried to run to her car before going inside where officers found her body.

“For this to happen to her is a terrible thing,” said Dalton. “She was a loving woman. I love her to death and so does my entire family.”

IMPD did not share any updates on the search for a suspect but made clear from the beginning they do not believe the death was random. They believe McCutcheon likely knew her attacker.

“We want to make sure people understand that so they don’t think there’s someone out there randomly committing this violent act,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

A map highlighting all 234 homicides across Indianapolis this year shows McCutcheon’s murder is only the second homicide in the Eagle Creek area.

Regardless of the location, because the family believes the death was domestic-related, they feel the case could serve as an important reminder for everyone.

“As far as domestic abuse, male or female, don’t be afraid to speak up. There’s always someone to help. It doesn’t have to end like this,” said Dalton.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

The family also set up a GoFundMe to help pay their expenses following the death.