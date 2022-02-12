CLERMONT – Indianapolis police and the Clermont police departments are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Saturday afternoon, around 1:30pm, officers arrived at the 9000 block of Log Run Drive, which is just south of I-74.

Officers found a male and female dead inside the home. Both had what police described as “apparent trauma.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the names of the victims.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov .

For anyone who may be going through a difficult time, you can reach out to resources in Indiana. To learn more click here.