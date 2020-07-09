Clinical trials start for inhaled version of remdesivir

INDIANAPOLIS — Gilead Sciences is starting clinical trials for an inhaled version of remdesivir.

That’s the antiviral drug used to treat coronavirus patients.

The trial will include 60 healthy people in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 45.

Remdesivir is currently administered intravenously through infusions.

The inhaled version is being tested for patients who don’t require hospitalization.

It’s the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the FDA to treat coronavirus infections.