Clinton County man dies in accident while mowing

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 78-year-old man is dead after an incident involving a lawn mower in Clinton County.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on N. Hamilton Road Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. for a welfare check on a man who was last seen mowing the yard.

When deputies surveyed a pond on the property, they noticed a helmet and ear protection the man was last seen wearing in the water.

Upon closer inspection, a lawn mower was seen submerged in the water. An off-duty deputy got in the pond and found a man trapped underneath the lawn mower.

The man was identified by his wife as Harold Vice, 78, of Frankfort. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly provided a statement on the man’s death.

“This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Vice family as they deal with the difficult days and weeks ahead. I want to commend our deputies for their quick actions and valiant effort to locate and rescue Mr. Vice. Our chaplains will be available to all first responders and to the victim’s family in the days ahead.” Sheriff Rich Kelly