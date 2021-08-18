Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responding to shooting at NHK Plant

Countdown to Needler's Carmel Grand Opening
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple people were wounded in a shooting at the new NHK plant Wednesday,

The sheriff’s office said deputies are working an active scene at the plant located at State Road 28 and I-65 in Clinton County. There are multiple victims in the shooting, and a suspect is in custody.

The office is not releasing the condition of the victims as of the time of this report.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

