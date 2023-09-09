We’re waking up to a lot of cloud cover Saturday morning. A lingering upper level low is slowly pulling away. A few light showers have been moving through central Indiana Saturday morning. The chance for a few spotty, light showers will continue into Saturday afternoon but most will remain dry. Temperatures will be mild with afternoon highs peaking in the mid 70s.

We finally start to clear the skies out Saturday evening. Temperatures through the evening hours will be comfortable, dropping to the upper 60s by 10 PM. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of one of the last few Indianapolis Indians home games. After this weekend, they have one more regular season homestand scheduled.

We are going to close the weekend with fantastic conditions. If you’ll be tailgating ahead of the Indianapolis Colts game, temperatures by the late morning will be in the upper 60s. At kickoff, we’ll be in the mid 70s with sunshine and as you’re heading home from that game, it will be warmer with temperatures near 80-degrees.

Our next chance of rain here in central Indiana comes Tuesday next week. It’s this system that will reinforce the cooler flow we’ve been in and send temperatures well below average mid week.