July has been wet and cloudy and aiding in the lack of 90-degree days. This is prime-time for some of the hottest air.

Which calendar day is arguably the ‘hottest’ day of the year? Making a good case is, July 14th.

On that date, the hottest temperature ever recorded was set in Indianapolis at 106° in 1936. There were two other occasions reaching 106°, July 21st, 1934 and July 22nd, 1921.

It was also on that date that the State’s all-time high temperature was set at 116° in Collegeville, Indiana – the site of St. Joseph’s College. On that day other all-time highs included:

110° Bloomington

110° Columbus

110° Kokomo

110° Oolitic

109° Rockville

109° Greenfield

107° Rushville

107° Greencastle

The 106° temperature officially set on July 14th and on numerous other dates stands as the record however, 107° was recorded unofficially on July 25th, 1934, but taken prior to the airport being recognized as the official recording station).

Dating back 152 years, the city of Indianapolis has recorded 3185 days of 90° plus high temperatures. July 14th has produced 48 of them, the most of any other calendar day. Two of those reports topped 100°.

Topping 100°, well that has happened 72 times on record. Several days have reached 100° on 3 occasions, those dates included July 15th, July 21st and July 28th.