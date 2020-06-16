Code Black Indy sets students of color up for success in tech field

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a disparity across America regarding the amount of people of color in not only technology companies, but high level positions within those organizations.

This is something Code Black Indy, Inc. is trying to address in Indianapolis through its programming.

The main goal of CBI is to expose young people of color to careers within the technology field and provide support and pathways for adults into technology companies.

“We’re breaking generational curses,” said Samuel Campbell, the nonprofit organization’s vice president. “It’s the time to do so.”

Campbell and his student instructors bring classes and camps to students and adults in several different areas and organizations throughout the city, including:

100 Black Men

Legacy Learning Center

Christel House

Christamore House

Finish line Boys & Girls Club

Avondale Meadows

Indianapolis Public Library

The Last Mile (reentry program)

Phalen Academy (coming soon)

“We just wanted to create a standard of technology for the community, as well as for specifically the Black community and other people of color, closing this wealth gap,” Campbell explained.

Nationwide, African American people only account for 2% of the highest level jobs in the technology field, according to the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. That is a statistic CBI wants to drastically improve, starting with the technology ecosystem in Indianapolis.

“So, the faster you can get to it, it’s just like Spanish or French, more fluent you’ll be later on,” explained Givon Dickerson, a student facilitator..

CBI teaches lessons in gaming, coding and cybersecurity, just to name a few. They are currently looking forward to a new tech lounge for students at the Christamore House on Indy’s near west side.

“We plan to, after we build the tech lounge, create a radius of free WiFi to the Haughville Community,” Campbell explained. “We plan to, in our own way, create a ‘smart city’ around Indianapolis, in the inner city, and this is going to be the start.”

The group is also working on a collecting data from the community regarding neighbors’ access to devices and the internet. In their online survey, they ask if a person has internet or a device, does not have internet but has a device, has a device but does not have internet or has both.

“You might not have resources to pay for the high-speed internet that you need,” Campbell said. “There’s levels of internet that’s great for free, but that doesn’t mean you can stream videos for class, that doesn’t mean you can stream live for your teacher to be able to give you, or proctor, these lessons for you. So, that already cuts off a lot of people, not even mentioning the fact they might not even have the device to go to school.”

Code Black Indy has much more information about their efforts on their website, codeblackindy.org.