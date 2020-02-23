College Goal Sunday – State’s largest FAFSA filing event

Seven colleges are hosting Indiana’s largest FAFSA filing event Sunday, February 23.

College Goal Sunday is where students and families can get free assistance filing their FAFSA documents in order to gain financial aide in post secondary education.

The deadline to file is April 15 and is necessary to qualify for the Indy Achieve’s Promise Scholarship.

Students should come prepared with the following:

FSA IDs

Personal documents (Social Security Number; Driver’s License Number; Permanent Residence Card)

Tax documents (2018 Federal Income Tax Return)

Proof of income (2018 W-2 forms; Any untaxed income – child support, workers compensation, housing, Veterans benefits, etc.)

Assets (Bank statements; Business and investment information; Business and farm records, etc.)

College Goal Sunday is taking place at the following locations:

Arsenal Technical High School Computer Lab 1500 E. Michigan St. Indianapolis, IN 46202

Beech Grove High School 5330 Hornet Avenue Beech Grove, IN 46107

Center for Leadership Development (CLD) 2425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Indianapolis, IN 46208

George Washington Community HS 2215 W. Washington Street Indianapolis, IN 46222

Indianapolis – Ivy Tech Community College North Meridian Center 50 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46208

