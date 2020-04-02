College student makes masks for the deaf and hard of hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A college student in Kentucky is helping those fighting the coronavirus by making masks. But these aren’t just any masks—they’re special masks for the deaf and hard of hearing, WLEX reports.

Ashley Lawrence, 21, is studying education for the deaf and hard of hearing

“ASL is very big on facial expressions, and that’s part of the grammar…If half of that is gone because you’re wearing a mask then half of what you’re saying is being missed. So even if it’s not physically talking, just using ASL, then you need to have that kind of access,” Lawrence told WLEX.

In less than two days, she received dozens of orders from six states.

“I felt like there was a huge population that was being looked over,” Lawrence said.

She’s doing the project for free because she believes now is the time to help one another.