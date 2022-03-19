INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic incident Saturday on the near north side of Indianapolis resulted in the total loss of four cars, police said.

The collision occurred Saturday night near the intersection of College Avenue and 24th Street in Indianapolis. Police said a silver SUV was headed northbound on College Avenue when it struck three unoccupied vehicles parked along the road.

The driver of the SUV was checked at the scene by medics and cleared to leave. All four cars involved in the collision are being considered a total loss, police said.