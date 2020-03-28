Colorado woman trains dog to bring groceries in for neighbor

During these trying times — communities are coming together to help out. In one Colorado neighborhood, a pup is doing his part and bringing groceries to a neighbor in need.

Renee hellman has COPD and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for the virus, so her neighbor, Karen Evelth, came up with a solution.

“Karen’s a great neighbor, she watches out for me,” Renee said.

Karen trained her dog Sundance, also known as Sunny, to fetch Renee’s grocery list every day. Then every night, he brings the groceries over to her.

“He’s a hero for sure,” Karen said.

It started with a test try but it quickly became clear Sunny wanted to help.

“He just did it, it was, all of a sudden, and he was here, and that’s my job, and I’m gonna do it – so it was wonderful,” Renee said.



“She could not believe it, she always runs to the window to see that ‘oh my God I can’t believe he did it again, and again, and again,'” Karen said.

Of course, there’s something in it for him too.

“He does get his treats, he’s motivated by those for sure. But he’s really special to me, and I’d be lost without him because he helps me so much, so I wanted him to help other people. That’s exactly what he did. Pretty proud,” Karen explained.

Karen says her dog has been doing this for a few weeks now and they’ll keep it going as long as they have to. It’s no surprise Sunny brings a little brightness to the world.

“We have to have something fun in our lives, and this is definitely fun,” Renee said.

Karen and Renee both say this goes to show that it’s not only humans who can help during this tragic time of need, maybe your pets can too.