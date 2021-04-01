Colts add G Chris Reed

Chris Reed #64 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The commitment to a formidable offensive line continues.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with veteran guard Chris Reed on a one-year contract so long as he passes his physical, according to a source with knowledge of the move. It was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He’s the third free-agent offensive lineman added this offseason, joining tackles Sam Tevi and Julien Davenport.

The team also officially announced the re-signing of wideout T.Y. Hilton, which was confirmed last week.

Reed, 28, started 14 games at left guard for the Carolina Panthers last season. Prior to that, he had started nine of 30 games with Jacksonville, Miami and the Panthers.

The concentrated effort to reinforce the offensive line follows a 2020 season when injuries plagued the position.

Tevi started 14 games at left tackle last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. Although Davenport was on the field for just 52 snaps last year for Miami, he previously started 27 games for Houston and the Dolphins.

