INDIANAPOLIS – A busy day of roster-building has addressed the Indianapolis Colts’ pass rush.

The team has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with former San Francisco 49ers’ defensive end Samson Ebukam, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the report.

Ebukam, 27, has generated at least 4.5 sacks in each of his last four seasons, including a total of 9.5 in the past two seasons with the 49ers. The 6-3, 245-pounder also had 24 quarterback hits in the last two seasons.

Ebukam likely replaces Yannick Ngakoue in the LEO position – edge rusher – in Gus Bradley’s defense. Ngakoue led the Colts with 9.5 sacks in his only season with the team after being acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders but becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Ebukam in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. After four seasons with the Rams, he signed with San Francisco.

He has appeared in 96 games with 61 starts and collected 23.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 52 quarterback hits and 224 tackles.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.