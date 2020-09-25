Colts annual 5K is Sept. 26, virtual for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts annual 5K normally kicks off the season. For 2020, the 5K is Saturday, September 26, ahead of the third game of the season. Not only is the season already underway, but the 5K in 2020 is virtual.

Normally about 5,500 Colts fans start the event outside Lucas Oil Stadium and finish the 5K inside the stadium right on the 50-yard line.

For this year’s event, participants take part on Saturday, but on their own. Just download the ‘Colts 5K’ app to log time and participation. For those who’ve participated before, the streak will continue.

“We’ve got an exciting lineup of different Colts players and even a special message from Coach Reich that is part of the Colts 5k virtual app,” said Chelsea Durham, Colts Events Manager. “Bobby Okereke will greet you as you round out that last third mile to finish strong.”

Two Colts superfans said, even though the 2020 event is different than year’s past, they wouldn’t miss it.

“It’s almost like euphoric,” Missy Conner said of past races and running through the tunnel to the finish line. “You look for yourself running on the jumbotron.”

Missy and friend Kristi Shaffer are members of the Blue Ladies and have run the 5K every year since it started in 2013. Though virtual, they will cross the finish line this year as well.

“Definitely, beyond a shadow of a doubt, we will dress the part no matter where we do it,” Kristi said. “Sometimes it’s kind of hard to run in your jewelry, but, hey, you know we’ll make the most of it.”

Click here to register. Participants will be sent t-shirts and finishers medals in the mail.

Part of the $45 registration fee goes to the Indianapolis Colts Foundation for youth football programs impacted by COVID-19.

New this year, participants have a free option. Click here for more information.