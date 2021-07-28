Colts fans return to training camp after 2-year hiatus

WESTFIELD, Ind. — After a two-year hiatus, Indianapolis Colts fans returned to Westfield Monday for day one of training camp.

“I didn’t get to have it last year so it was more fun,” said 11-year-old Konner Staubach.

“Getting to say hi to the cheerleaders and saying bye to them too,” was 6-year-old Kaydence Smith’s favorite part.

“It was nice. We missed it,” said fan Pat Staubach. “We missed being out in public and all the people.”

“We just recently moved to Indianapolis so we are looking to find a new team,” said Jeff Kyles.

Monday was the first time Jeff and his 6-year-old son, Kellan, have attended Colts camp.

“I’m just having some fun and running fast,” Kellan said.

Kids got the chance to practice their own skills.

“Doing some drills, running, bouncing in the bounce house,” said Ethan Allen.

“When we couldn’t have it last year, there was a lot of disappointment,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. “Colts camp is kind of Indiana’s thing. It brings out a lot of local people.”

Mayor Cook says hosting the event is good for business.

“Westfield is so proud to host this,” Cook said. “This is a huge part of our economy.”

Colts camp is open to the public, and tickets are free.

To learn more, click here.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.