Colts get the win while hosting first primetime game in almost 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in almost four years, the Indianapolis Colts were the home team to a primetime game, with the Horseshoe also taking the win 45-30 over the New York Jets.

Quarterback Carson Wentz went 22/30, finishing with 272 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jonathan Taylor led the team on the ground, getting 19 carries for 172 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

During the first half, the Colts had four possessions, each ending in a touchdown. That put them up 28-10 going into halftime.

The Jets only had one touchdown in the first half, a 19-yard pass to Elijah Moore toward the end of the first quarter.

Right after scoring, Jets starting quarterback Mike White was getting his arm checked out. He was taken out of the game and left questionable with a right forearm injury.

Josh Johnson, who once played for the Colts, replaced White. The 26-year-old White was 7 of 11 with 95 yards and the TD when he left.

This puts the Colts now 4-5 for the season.

For the Colts, next up is the Jacksonville Jaguars who travel to Indianapolis November 14.