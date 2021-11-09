Colts getting more involved helping young Hoosiers off the field

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts understand the role that mentors can play in the lives of Indiana youth, which is why the team announced a new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

As part of a 3-year deal, the team will invest $150,000 into the organization’s mission.

During that time, the funding will go to directly support these five areas.

Expanded volunteer recruitment initiatives.

Enhanced justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion opportunities.

Ongoing support of existing programming to kick the stigma surrounding mental health.

The creation of a Youth Leadership Council to uplift the voices of our community’s kids.

Activation of critical awareness and fundraising campaigns.

“So right now, what we’re trying to do is trying to change that trajectory to get in front of more people to help encourage them to see that they can be great mentors even in a time like this one. that it’s doable and makes a big difference,” said CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana Darcey Palmer-Schultz.

To help increase recruitment and fundraising, Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will be works as the organization’s lead spokesperson for their fall campaign.

“The Colts are thrilled to join Big Brothers Big Sisters in our shared mission to reach, teach and guide young people in our city through the power of mentorship,” said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. “The need for mentors – particularly for children of color – is evident, but it’s not insurmountable when people of good will come together and spread this message of mentorship far and wide throughout our community.”

This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana has nearly 1,300 matches for Bigs and Littles.

If you are interested in being a part of this program, just go to their website for more information.