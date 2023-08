The first regular season game for the Indianapolis Colts is just weeks away.

Fans are invited to the Colts Kickoff Concert on Friday, September 8.

It features an all-star lineup and Jim Irsay’s collection of famous guitars and other artifacts.

The Vice President of Communications for the Colts, Steve Campbell, stopped by the FOX59 studio to discuss the concert.

