Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium officials to preview what to expect ahead of game day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts will face off against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in the first pre-season game, and officials will give a preview Thursday morning of what fans can expect.

The team also starts its joint practice with the Panthers Thursday.

This is the eighth time the Colts have taken part in a joint practice. It’s a way for them to sharpen their skills before the game.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to see the progress they’ve made so far,” said Colts vice president of communications Steve Campbell.

“When you’re scrimmaging only against yourselves and having practice against your teammates, you can only get so much done. And so, this will be a really good opportunity for players to see how they match up against other talent across the league.”

During media availability, Thursday morning stadium and team officials will go over what game day will look like.

They will talk about new features and amenities, and others that were not used because of COVID that will be returning.

For now, the stadium will be at 100% capacity and masks aren’t required. But the team is staying in close contact with the Marion County Public Health Department and staying on top of the situation.

“We have great faith in their leadership, and we want to follow their protocols that they set forth for people here in Indianapolis and Marion County.”

While the first preseason game is this Sunday, Campbell says it will be more like a dry run before the regular season.

They will be prepared to make any updates the health department suggests.

“So, over the next couple of weeks, we’ll maintain that contact with them. We hope that the COVID numbers start going down, start going in the right direction. But, like we learned last year, we have to be able to pivot very quickly.”

Joint practice starts today at 4 p.m. in Westfield at Grand Park. Colts City opens at 3 p.m. and there will be live entertainment and appearances from Blue and Colts’ Cheerleaders.

It’s free for fans, but they have to download a ticket.