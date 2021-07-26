Colts Pay it Forward as training camp opens in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind.- The Indianapolis Colts report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27; practice starts Wednesday, July 28.

After camp was closed to fans in 2020, Colts Nation is invited back to Westfield’s Grand Park this year.

The Colts organization already has several events planned to give back to the community, starting at training camp.

“For as long as the team has been in Indianapolis, it’s always been a goal of the organization to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” said Chelsea Durham, Indianapolis Colts Senior Events Manager.

Several days at camp are focused on kids and families:

-Youth Sports Day: Thursday, July 29

-Kids Day is Saturday: Saturday, July 31

-Back to School Day: Monday, August 2

For the days listed above, families can expect giveaways, face painting and games on a brand-new Play 60 field.

Also this year for the entirety of camp, the Colts organization is hosting a ‘Books for Youth’ book collection. Colts Nation is asked to donate new or gently used books that will then go to kids in the foster care system.

“After a year like COVID where some kids were off school for large portions of the year, we know that this is a need now more than ever,” Durham said.

This year the Colts continue to show appreciation for the military. Armed Forces Day returns on August 11.

Also this year, Frontline Worker Appreciation Day is August 17.

“The Irsay family has made that a pillar in our organization to continue to give back and help those around us because we know as the Colts we couldn’t exist here in Indianapolis without our fanbase,” Durham said.

Click here for the full schedule for Colts Training Camp.