INDIANAPOLIS – No sooner had 259 players been selected in the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft than teams began focusing on the next phase of roster building.

That would be signing undrafted free agents.

The Indianapolis Colts did their part by signing or agreeing to terms with more than a dozen post-draft prospects. The most notable: Emil Ekiyor Jr., an all-SEC guard at Alabama and Cathedral High School product.

Considering the Colts’ need for interior line depth, perhaps even a starting right guard, Ekiyor’s addition bears watching.

Other undrafted free agents added, according to multiple outlets, including IndyStar.com:

*RB Darius Hagans, Virginia Tech.

*WR Cody Chrest, Sam Houston State

*LB Donavan Mutin, Houston

*WR Braxton Westfield, Carson-Newman

*LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross

*S Cole Coleman, Elon

*CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin

*LB Guy Thomas, Colorado

*S Aaron Maddox, Campbell

*OL Harris LaChance, BYU

*DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas

*RB Titus Swen, Wyoming

*WR Zavier Scott, Maine

*WR Johnny King, Southeast Missouri State

That group will join the Colts’ 12-player draft class for the team’s three-day rookie minicamp that starts Friday.

The Colts have had at least one undrafted rookie make the 53-player regular-season roster in 23 of the last 24 years. In 2022, three earned a spot on the opening-day roster: linebacker JoJo Domann, cornerback Dallis Flowers and offensive lineman Wesley French. They combined to appear in 29 games with one start.

