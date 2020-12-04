Colts superfan adjusts to 2020 season, looks ahead to 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – Most Colts fans are familiar with one special superfan, and many have met him in person! Michael Hopson, the man behind the mask, is known for his custom-made outfits, appearing at most games and events in a normal year.

Hopson moved to Indianapolis in 1989 and became a Colts fan right away.

As his love for the team grew, so did his collection of Colts gear. His outfits have different themes, some are Colts blue, others include pink for breast cancer awareness or are patriotic to support service members.

No two outfits are the same, and Hopson says getting ready can take up to several hours!

“None of this was planned, and I’m blessed to be able to make other people smile and other people laugh, and they bring me joy to keep me laughing and keep me going,” Hopson said. “The Colts have given me so much love, people have given me so much love.”

Hopson is a season-ticket holder, but because of COVID-19 he’s staying home this year and looking forward to 2021. His message to his fellow Hoosiers is simple: mask up.

Colts Nation can catch the team in action Sunday, December 6, in Houston. Kickoff against the Texans is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

And remember to start game day with the Colts Blue Zone live at 11:30 a.m. ET. Fans can watch both on FOX59’s news partner, CBS4Indy.