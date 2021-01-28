Colts’ Tom Rathman retires

This is a photo of of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Rathman’s long run as a player and coach has come to an end.

The Indianapolis Colts’ running backs coach announced his retirement Thursday.

“It was an honor to represent the NFL for more than 30 years as a coach and player,’’ Rathman, 58, said in a statement released by the team. “I was proud to represent and coach some outstanding players and I’m thankful for my time in Indianapolis.

“I’ll always be a Colts fan.’’

Rathman has been in charge of the team’s running backs room the last three seasons, and was instrumental in that area of the team making a dramatic improvement.

“Tom Rathman’s three seasons with the Colts caps an unbelievable NFL career that spans 31 years as a player and coach,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “He made an immediate impact in our running back room upon his arrival and he deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the development of our backs into multi-faceted players.

“We’ll miss hearing his infamous ‘Squeeze it!’ from the sideline at practice and on gameday.’’

