Colts vs Bears preview from Chicago

CHICAGO – Colts head coach Frank Reich and Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will reconnect this weekend three years after they won a Super Bowl title together in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles, who was promoted to Chicago’s starting quarterback Monday, replaced Mitchell Trubisky last weekend in the 3rd quarter facing the Atlanta Falcons. Foles guided Chicago to a 20-point, 4th quarter performance. The Bears won 30-26 to stay unbeaten.

Even though Foles and Reich will compete on opposite sides of Soldier Field Sunday, Reich still speaks highly of his former quarterback.

“He’s a great ‘feel’ player. He’s got great instincts and great feel for the game. Nick is fearless in the pocket,” Reich said. “He’s one of those quarterbacks who – he stands in the pocket and the rush doesn’t bother him. He’ll stand there until the last second because he sees something coming open down the field and he knows he can make the throw.”

The Colts activated former Bear Trey Burton Saturday from injured reserve. The tight end started 21 games over his two seasons with Chicago in 2018 and 2019.

Burton was a popular target for quarterback Philip Rivers during Colts training camp.

“I think the thing that stood out first time being around Trey (Burton) and throwing to Trey is his feel,” Rivers said. “Obviously, I said that about T.Y. (Hilton) three or four weeks ago, was his feel, and Trey has that at that tight end position. Just very good feel finding spots, being very – as we call it – friendly to the quarterback.”

The NFL decided to move Sunday’s kickoff from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET Saturday after the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs had players test positive for COVID-19. Reports say Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those with a positive test result. The Patriots-Chiefs game, originally scheduled to play at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, is postponed.

This is the second known outbreak across the league. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans reported 16 positive COVID-19 cases, including eight players and eight personnel.

These results are a wake up call for Reich.

“I think for our team, our team has done a very good job – our players in particular have done a good job, really our whole organization. We’re almost giving them weekly reminders on this thing about it – about Kinexon tracing, just about being smart, wear a mask, use sanitizers,” Reich said. “We’re not overdoing those reminders, but I think we’re appropriately giving them out. That’s really a credit to our organization.”