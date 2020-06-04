Columbus City Utilities employee dies after train crash

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Officials say a Columbus City Utilities employee died after his City dump truck was involved in a train crash.

The incident happened Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. on State Road 11, near U.S. 31. Police said the driver was in extremely critical condition after the crash and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, the driver was identified as Brandon Hendershot, 26. The coroner said he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

The deadly crash remains under investigation and Indiana State Police are assisting.