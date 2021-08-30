Columbus East High School student struck and killed while trying to board school bus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A student of Columbus East High School was struck and killed while attempting to board a school bus early Monday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal hit-and-run occurred in the 1900 block of S. Gladstone Avenue at approximately 6:55 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say witnesses report the student was attempting to board a stopped school bus when they were struck by a passenger car. After striking the student, the driver of the car fled the scene. Police say a witness who observed the crash followed the fleeing vehicle, however, and the driver was taken into custody by officers.

The student was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital but died as a result of their injuries, police say.

At this time, both the identity of the student and the suspect have been withheld by police.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”