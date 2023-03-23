COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus firefighter faces charges after police say he left the scene of an accident while he was operating under the influence.

The Columbus Fire Department said Nicholas Tuttle faces charges after a traffic stop conducted by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, he was not on duty or operating a department vehicle.

The department confirmed that Tuttle is one of their firefighters. He has been placed on administrative leave while department administration reviews the incident.

“We hold our firefighters to a standard that exemplifies fire service professionalism, public trust and dedication to public safety while on duty and off duty,” said Fire Chief Andy Lay. “This incident will be addressed according to department policy.”

For the OWI incident, Tuttle faces charges of driving a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. Any recommendations will be forwarded to City of Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety to determine disciplinary action.