JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Edinburgh and Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over a small black pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to conduct a traffic stop close to the median of I-65 near the 90-mile marker.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Richard Corbin, ignored repeated efforts to pull over and continued traveling west on State Road 252.

According to the JCSO, Corbin then proceeded to cross back into Johnson County while traveling more than 80 miles per hour west of County Road 800 East.

The police chase resulted in Corbin driving over a curb into a privately owned fence near the intersection with S. Kyle Street.

Corbin attempted to flee on foot after exiting the vehicle, heading towards the south side of 205 S. Kyle Street and heading east. He was subsequently apprehended by a K9 unit.

Corbin was taken into custody with minimal injuries and arrested for the following charges:

Operating as a habitual traffic violator

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Resisting law enforcement

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash