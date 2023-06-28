BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested after leading police on a chase in his car, according to a press release sent from the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

Justin Bowles, 41, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Legend Drug, Dealing in Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, and Possession of Narcotic Drug.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:32 p.m., officers observed a possible impaired driver near the intersection of 10th St. and Mclure Rd. Upon turning on traffic lights, the vehicle kept driving and a pursuit began. The chase lasted until Bowles drove through an agricultural field with no lights on.

Deputies then lost sight of the vehicle as it entered the field, but later found it because the vehicle crashed into a pile of shrubbery. Soon after a perimeter of law enforcement officers was set up and K-9 Frizko was deployed to find Bowles. He was soon found hiding along a fence near the airport.

Officers also found multiple pills, a large amount of money, 60 grams of meth, and 10 grams of fentanyl.

Bowles was transported to an area hospital, then to Bartholomew County Jail.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.