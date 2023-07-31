COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man is under arrest after allegedly stealing an air conditioning unit in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to a Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive in response to a theft.

CPD said security at the Walmart told responding officers a man had reportedly stolen an air conditioning unit and had last been seen boarding a city bus.

Officers quickly found the bus the suspect was on near Indiana Avenue and Ross Street, CPD said. Cameron Sampson, 31, was subsequently arrested after CPD officers reportedly discovered a large white box with an air conditioner inside.

Sampson was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he faces a Level 6 felony theft charge.