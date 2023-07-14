BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man has been charged for pointing a firearm and allegedly battering two individuals during a heated encounter in Columbus Friday morning.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jonesville Road in Columbus close to 7 a.m. after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor who reported overhearing a man threatening to use a firearm.

BCSO said three individuals were involved in the argument, including 35-year-old Braden Kleinhenz of Columbus, an unidentified 30-year-old female and a 54-year-old male.

All three individuals were detained while authorities investigated the scene. A firearm was subsequently retrieved from the scene.

Kleinhenz reportedly arrived at the residence armed with a firearm and made threats against the man and woman, BCSO said. Kleinhenz allegedly pointed the firearm at both individuals and battered them, according to BCSO. All three individuals were treated with minor injuries.

Kleinhenz is currently being housed at the Bartholomew County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery with bodily injury and domestic battery with bodily injury.