Columbus man faces murder charge after deadly stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death at a Columbus apartment complex, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Quail Run Apartments in the 1000 block of Robert Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries a short time later, according to CPD.

Police say detectives arrested Daniel J. Denny, of Columbus, during the course of their investigation.

Denny was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary murder charge and will remain incarcerated with a 48-hour hold as authorities continue their investigation, according to CPD.