Columbus man faces murder charge after deadly stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel J. Denny (Photo Provided By Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death at a Columbus apartment complex, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Quail Run Apartments in the 1000 block of Robert Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries a short time later, according to CPD.

Police say detectives arrested Daniel J. Denny, of Columbus, during the course of their investigation.

Denny was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary murder charge and will remain incarcerated with a 48-hour hold as authorities continue their investigation, according to CPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News