Columbus police investigate after man critically beaten with baseball bat at park

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are looking for the person or people responsible for critically beating a man at a popular park on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to investigate a disturbance at Lincoln Park around 7:40 p.m. in the daylight.

Lt. Matt Harris said they believe the man was beaten with a baseball bat. He was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Now, police hope someone will come forward with information to help them make an arrest.

Harris said this incident happened near the playground, outside of the restrooms. The games on Saturday were cancelled due to bad weather. So, less people were at the park to hear or see this altercation.

At this time, police are still investigating whether there is an ongoing threat to the public.

“People should always be aware of their surroundings or where they’re at, and like I said, even things like this can occur in a community like Columbus,” Harris said. “So you definitely need to aware of where you’re at and what’s going on around you.”

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, call Columbus police at 812-376-2631. You can leave information anonymously.