Columbus shelter fire warning of gas heating device dangers

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department is warning people about the dangers of gas heating devices after a trailer caught on fire Monday.

The department said firefighters responded to a report of a semi-trailer on fire in the 1900 block of 7th Street just before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they learned that people may be using the trailer for shelter.

Columbus Police Department officers arrived before firefighters and talked to a man who told them everyone was out. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The fire department said the fire caused a portion of the roof to collapse onto combustible materials that remained smoldering. Firefighters went inside and extinguished the smoldering debris.

The department said the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident due to an unattended gas heating device. No one was injured in the fire.

The department is cautioning against the use of any gas heating device inside of a building or enclosed area. The accumulation of toxic gases, including carbon monoxide gas, can cause serious health hazards.

The department also recommends that any temporary heating device only be used when the device can be monitored. Combustible materials should be kept at least three feet away from the heating device.

As the people that were inside the semi-trailer, the department said they provided them with information about available shelter and support resources within the community.