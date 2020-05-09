Columbus woman shot to death in apartment, ex-husband found dead in Indy

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are investigating after an ex-husband of a Columbus homicide victim was found dead in Indianapolis.

The Columbus Police Department said Cassondra Wilson was found shot to death inside the Spruce Ridge Apartment complex in Columbus, Ind. around 9 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, police learned that her ex-husband, Troy Wilson was found dead in Indianapolis.

Wilson was a person of interest in the ongoing death investigation. The case remains under investigation as of the time of this report.