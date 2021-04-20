Comfort dogs help Indianapolis victims, first responders heal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This week took a toll on all of us as our community witnessed a mass shooting at the FedEx Facility Thursday. Amid the grief, crime scene tape and news conferences, a team of eight dogs and their handlers from the Lutheran Church Charities provided hope to a hurting Indianapolis.

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries started in 2008, and has now expanded to 130 Golden Retrievers across 27 states. After being invited, the teams will respond to natural disasters and crisis situations, like mass shootings.

After the mass shooting in Indy, the handlers and their dogs went to the public vigils and visited first responders at fire stations, the coroners office and the hospital.

“We’re just there to listen to them, and let them pet the dogs, and just release some of that stress,” Nancy Borders, a spokesperson for the organization, said.

It is clear this tragedy made an impact on everyone. Mental Health America of Hendricks County organized a news conference Tuesday to let people know there are resources available to them.

“Those feelings are not things to deal with alone,” Chase Cotten with the Willow Center said. “You’re certainly not the only person that’s feeling that way.”

People can always call 211 around the clock, and visit https://bewellindiana.com/. The American Red Cross stands ready to help too.

Also speaking at the news conference, offering their services: