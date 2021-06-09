Community Health Network increasing minimum wage to $15 per hour

INDIANAPOLIS– Community Health Network announced Wednesday its employees will soon have a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Currently, the Indianapolis-based health system’s minimum wage is $12.50 per hour. The increase will take effect on July 12.

“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” said Michelle Mahaffey, Chief Human Resources Officer Community Health Network. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”

Community says the increase will impact more than 4,000 of its nearly 16,000 employees. Both Indiana and the Federal Minimum Wage rates are $7.25 an hour for most employees.