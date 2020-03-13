Community Health Network restricts hospital visits over COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Community Health Network announced for the second time this week it is tightening visitor restrictions at its hospital sites.

The announcement comes as officials attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza, and other infectious diseases and to protect patients and employees.

Statement from Community Health Network:

Beginning Friday, March 13, no visitors will be permitted at Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Community Behavioral Health, Community Howard Regional Health and Community Hospital Anderson.

Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor per room:

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)*

OB/delivery

Pediatrics

Emergency Department (ED)

Inpatient surgery (day of surgery only)

Outpatient surgery

Outpatient provider appointment

End of life situations

Behavioral Health treatment/discharge planning

Discharge plan coaching (day of discharge)

*Both parents may be permitted in NICU.

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.

Earlier this week Community announced it would enhance flu restrictions already in place and screen all visitors entering its hospital sites to determine if they were at risk for COVID-19. Those who did not pass screenings were not permitted in the hospitals.

Community has a designated call center if someone is concerned they have acquired or been exposed to COVID-19:

In Indianapolis: 317.621.5500

In Kokomo: 765 776.3990

In Anderson: 765.298.4240

More information about COVID-19 and future updates can be found here.

